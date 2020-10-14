Betty Nancy Chase
September 8, 1940 - October 11, 2020
Betty Nancy Chase, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Shaire Center.
Born Sept. 8, 1940, in Montclair, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James Chown and Dorothy Acken Chown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Stunis, and Jean Kwik.
Betty was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls, where she helped organize and catalog all the Concord Choir Music. She helped families design budgets and was a member of Concord Baptist Church adult Sunday school class, Women's Bible Study, Gideon's International Auxiliary Member, and Legacy Ladies Gideon's of North Carolina.
She visited the Women's Correctional Center in Lenoir, giving the ladies Gideon Bibles, testaments and sharing her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved reading and studying the Bible, particularly Dr. David Jeremiah Bible Study Books, "Turning Point Magazine" and his sermons. Betty wrote numerous poems to family and friends, and numerous articles with the theme "Why Do We Do That?" She helped plan funeral meals at Concord Baptist Church for a number of years, until her health declined.
Betty loved her family and friends and made sure their birthdays, and anniversaries were remembered with a card or a gift. She loved to see her four children and five grandchildren and taking Christian Tours vacations. She was always available to pray for the needs of others.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Chase of the home; daughters, Suzanne Reilly and husband, Terance, of Charlotte and Deborah Payahsape and husband, John, of Virginia; sons, Peter Chase and wife, Michele, of New Jersey and Daniel Chase of Boone; five grandchildren, Brian Dimaggio, Terry Reilly, Tristan Payahsape, Trevor Payahsape, and Skylar Chase.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at Concord Baptist Church with Pastor Thomas McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Concord Baptist Church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Betty Nancy Chase.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 14, 2020.