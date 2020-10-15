Ruth Swink Carswell
Mrs. Ruth Swink Carswell, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Curtis Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 15, 2020.