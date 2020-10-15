Iris Killian Hubbard
October 2, 1938 - October 12, 2020
Iris Killian Hubbard, 82, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 2, 1938, to the late Arthur H. Shook and Nellie James Shook in Catawba County.
Iris loved to cook and can vegetables.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Killian; and brother, David Shook.
Survivors include he husband, Randy Hubbard of the home; stepdaughters, Brandy Redmon (Monte) of Statesville and Meagan Cook (Matt) of Claremont; stepsons, Avery Hubbard of Taylorsville and Ashley Hubbard of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Angie England (Jeff) of Hickory, and seven other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Justin Frisbee, Kylie Frisbee-Finklea, Erin Frisbee, Jeffrey England Jr., and two other great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, Isaiah Frisbee; and sisters, Jewel Barger and Barbara Hollar.
Iris will lie in state Friday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Chapman will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Society of N.C., 5121 Kingdom Way, Ste. 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 15, 2020.