Zelma Smith HiceAugust 7, 1921 - October 12, 2020Zelma Hice, 99, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, in Valdese. She was born Aug. 7, 1921, daughter of the late Garland and Lillie Turner Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, O.M. Hice; and one sister, Arlie Smith.Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Linda Abernathy (Jerry) of Connelly Springs; granddaughter, Kalynn Linden (Steve) of Hickory; two grandsons, Mark Abernathy (Kellie) of Garner, and Scott Abernathy (Betty) of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Brianna Linden and Ashley Abernathy; two great-grandsons, Nick Linden and Aaron Abernathy; brother, Carroll Smith (Margie) of Granite Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Hudson, Friday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., with the Revs. Stephen Owen and Glenn Walker officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff of College Pines and Caldwell Hospice for their care of Ms. Hice.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to NC Baptist on Mission, P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512; or Caldwell County Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Ave. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.The family requests masks be worn and strict social distancing to be observed.Mackie Funeral Service