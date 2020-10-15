Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Walter Iradella
James Walter Iradella

October 10, 2020

James Walter Iardella, 94, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

James was the son of the late William and Maude Cromwell Iardella. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by five brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Iardella; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 2 p.m., with Father Larry Lomonaco officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.