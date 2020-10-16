Ronald "Ronnie" Oren EadesMay 3, 1945 - October 12, 2020Ronald "Ronnie" Oren Eades, 75, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born May 3, 1945, and was preceded in death by parents, Robert Oren Eades and Thelma Brown Eades; and aunt, Aileen Brown Thomas.Ronnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen S. Eades; aunt, Una Mae Brown; children, Kenneth Terry, Kendra Eades and husband, Todd Higgenbottom, and Matthew Eades and wife, Katie; grandsons, Cooper and Connor Eades; brother, Jerome Eades and wife, Brenda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Ronnie's love for his family and friends was evident through his words and actions. Ronnie was a devout follower of Jesus, and he was active in his spiritual community. His faith was a powerful example to others.The memorial service for Ronnie Eades will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., in the Arbor at Balls Creek Campground, 2090 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Catawba, NC 28609.Burke Mortuary of Newton