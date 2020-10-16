Barbara Gail SprouseDecember 14, 1945 - October 14, 2020Barbara Gail Sprouse, 74, of Conover, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.Born Dec. 14, 1945, in Murphy, she was the daughter of the late Clayton S. Graham and Ada Bell Graham. A member of New Life Church in Conover, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry Lee Sprouse; sons, Keith Blair of Hickory, and David Sprouse and wife, Miranda, of Hickory; grandson, Evan Sprouse of Hickory; sisters, Faye Phillips of Hickory and Jayne Graham of Claremont.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Chris Gruver officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Woodlawn. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory