Edward Andrew Neidermeier
February 9, 1962 - October 9, 2020
Edward Andrew Niedermeier, 58, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from an accident in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Born in Middlesex County, N.J., Feb. 9, 1962, he was the son of the late Edward Patrick Niedermeier and Anne Hansen Niedermeier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Pfc. Louis E. Niedermeier; and brothers, William Niedermeier and Daniel Conran.
Edward was a U.S. Army veteran, and a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Trucking in Concord, NC.
He is survived by his sisters, Anne Parker (Michael) of Tool, Texas, Janet Clark (Jim) of Florida, Toni Tucker (Dean) of Colorado, and Lorraine Conran of Hickory; brothers, Lenny Niedermeier of South Carolina, and Red Anderson of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward will lie-in-state Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. He will be buried Tuesday, Oct. 27, with military honors at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Hickory Funeral Home
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 17, 2020.