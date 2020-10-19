Elizabeth "Libby" Huffman ReevesOctober 17, 2020Elizabeth "Libby" Huffman Reeves passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Kingston Residence, her home for the last four years. She was 87 years old.She was the daughter of Elizabeth Icard Huffman and Adrain Seth Huffman.Growing up in the Hickory schools, she was named Miss Hickory High and Carousel Princess in her senior year. She was also the recipient of multiple high school basketball awards. She attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh before graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College. She was married to Charles Earl Reeves Sr. for 52 years. Having taught in the Hickory Public Schools for 30 years, she maintained her friendship with many of her teacher colleagues.Libby was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she taught Sunday school and served on the Altar Guild. A lover of history, she enjoyed being active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. She had opportunities to travel in Europe and Asia. She and her husband also had homes in the North Carolina mountains and coast where she entertained many lifelong friends. She loved playing bridge and walking with friends. Libby also enjoyed meeting with her book club and study club. She was an avid ACC basketball fan and enthusiastically supported her grandchildren's sporting events.She was preceded in death by her husband, and son, David.She is survived by two sons, Charles E. Reeves Jr. (Gerrie) and Alex Reeves (Vickie). Her grandchildren are Elizabeth Reeves Carter (Cooper), Charles "Chip" E. Reeves, III, Alexandra Elizabeth "Lexie" Reeves, Zachary Buchanan Reeves, and Samuel Adrian Reeves. She was thrilled by her great-grandchildren, Liddy and Eve Carter, and Charles Reeves IV.The family will hold a private graveside service.Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 1st Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.