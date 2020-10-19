Frieda Lynch Williams
January 30, 1938 - October 17, 2020
Frieda Lynch Williams of Conover, was born Jan. 30, 1938, to Madeline Reinhardt and Miller Lynch. Frieda peacefully breathed her last earthly breath, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 62 years, Ronald E. Williams, and her loving children in the comfort of her home. The certain hope of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ carried her tenderly through this past year of health decline.
Frieda was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School's Class of 1956 from and a graduate of Southeastern School of Cosmetology in Charlotte. She faithfully served her salon customers for over 45 years. Throughout her life, Frieda was one who loved a round of golf with the company of her friends. She achieved several of her personal golfing goals with a hole-in-one, eagles on holes par four and par five, as well as winning the Ladies Club Championship several times at Rock Barn Club of Golf. Her enthusiasm for the art of crafting shone brightly through her gift to take the ordinary to make it extraordinarily and beautiful.
As important as these activities were to Frieda, the most important involvement for her was in spending time with and supporting her children and grandchildren in their life seasonal endeavors.
In addition to her beloved Ronald, left to cherish her memory are son, Eddie Williams and wife, Daphne, of Valle Crucis; daughter, Zina Williams Gajewsky and husband, Scott, of Spartanburg, S.C.; grandsons, Addison Williams of Boone and Drew Williams of Raleigh; granddaughters, Sage Gajewsky Bouvier and husband, Jacob, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Rea Gajewsky of Spartanburg, S.C.; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Williams.
Frieda was a faithful and active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. A private graveside service will be officiated by Concordia's Pastor Michael Geml at Catawba Memorial Park.
Those who choose to give a gift in memory of Frieda are asked to make a contribution in her name to Carolina Caring at www.carolinacaring.org
or to Concordia Lutheran Church at www.concordiance.org
.
