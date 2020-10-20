Lois Raye PriceAugust 26, 1942 - October 12, 2020Lois Raye Price, 78, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.Lois was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Mitchell County, to the late Nellie Huffman. Lois was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed life and spending time with her friends.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Lee Price Jr.; daughter, Teresa McKinney; great-grandson, Myles Davis; and her siblings.Survivors include son, Basil Lee Price III and wife, Vickie, of Mansfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Basil Lee Price IV, Kaitlyn Price, Derek Price and wife, Reagan, Beth Davis and husband, Brian, Jeffery McKinney, Joey McKinney; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members.A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Wayne White officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations