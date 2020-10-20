Kenneth Charles FarverJanuary 12, 1920 - October 14, 2020Kenneth Charles Farver, 100, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence.Born Jan. 12, 1920, in Lawrence County, Pa., he was the son of the late Ernest and Lydia Ball Farver. Ken graduated from Penn State University (Electrical Engineering) in 1941, and received his master's from Georgia Tech (EE) in 1947. In between, he served in the Signal Corp. in England during World War II. He was one of the first people to work with a new, secretive system, which we now know as Radar. He later served with the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson AF Base in Ohio. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Sarah Babb. Ken retired as a design engineer from General Electric Transportation Division in Erie, Pa. He and Sarah moved to Wildwood, Fla., and subsequently to Hickory, in 2014, to be near their daughter.Ken was a lifetime member of IEEE, and various other groups such as Lions Club, and Veterans organizations. He served in various positions at different Presbyterian churches throughout his life. He participated in choirs, and is lovingly remembered for his powerful baritone voice. He was always in demand to sing at funerals and weddings – almost every wedding in his immediate and extended family, along with those of neighbors and friends. Family and friends remember the many occasions of Ken playing piano and everyone joining in singing. He and Sarah also spent many days on the golf course. He was called "Grindaddy" because he was always smiling.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Paul Farver.He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Sarah Babb Farver; daughter, Karen Bennett (Andy Brinkley) of Hickory; son, C. Ronald Farver (Pam) of Newry, S.C.; grandchildren, Dana Peissel of Hickory, Dawn Bennett of Atlanta, Bethany Miller (Patrick) of Muncie, Ind., Katie Hetrick (Luke) of Indianapolis, Ind., and David Farver of Muncie, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Julien Peissel, Bennett Tretsch, Ben Miller and Sarah Miller.Due to COVID-19, there will be a family only service. A gathering of family and friends was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Pinecrest in the Atrium at 11:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to first Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601; and or Foothills Veterans helping Veterans, P.O. Box 404, Newton, NC 28658-04042.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations