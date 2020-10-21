Lewis SteelmanSeptember 5, 1933 - September 28, 2020Lewis Ownbey Steelman, 87, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.He was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late John Avery Steelman and Lela Lael Steelman. Lewis was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War, and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 38 years of service. He was an avid reader.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Edith Cody Steelman of the home; sons, Steven Steelman and wife, Ann, of Summerville, S.C., and Bryan Steelman and wife, Jennifer, of Conover; sisters, Betty Bostain of Icard, and Linda Steelman of Conover; grandchildren, Melissa Baker, Sara Dement, Victoria Sly, Alexandra Franks, and Nicolette Steelman; great-grandchildren, Luke Baker, Eli Baker, Peyton Dement, Karley Dement, and Max Sly; special nephew and family, Jason Cook, and wife, Beth, and children, Stefani and Randall.A graveside service for family and close friends with military honors by Amvets Post 76-Hickory, to celebrate Lewis's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at Conover City cemetery in Conover. Pastor Kevin Bibbee will officiate.