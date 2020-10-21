Peggy McIntosh PopeJune 22, 1932 - October 18, 2020Peggy McIntosh Pope, 88, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.She was born in Catawba County, June 22, 1932, and was the daughter of the late James and Annie Lucille Armstrong McIntosh. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Poker" Russell Pope; and her son, Russel "Rusty" Pope.She was a member of East Hickory Baptist and worked in customer service for Centel Telephone Co.She is survived by her son, Tim Pope of Hickory; granddaughters, Kaylee Cutler and husband, Jamie of Mebane, and Kourtney Pope of Lenoir; grandson, Christian Pope of Lenoir; great-grandchildren, Campbell and Jackson Cutler of Mebane; sisters, Maxine Mitchum and Carol Crump both of Hudson; and a brother, Jerry McIntosh and wife, Kay, of Hickory.A private service will be held by the family at her home.Memorial gifts may be made to American Breast Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.Hickory Funeral Home