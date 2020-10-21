David Lee BaumgardnerFebruary 15, 1950 - October 20, 2020David Lee Baumgardner, 70, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Milfred McKinley and Jessie Mae Turner Baumgardner. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He was employed at Lake Electric in Maiden for almost 30 years.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Sherry Price Baumgardner of the home; sons, Shawn Baumgardner and wife, Julie, of Rosenburg, Texas, and Tim Baumgardner and wife, Deanna, of Huntersville; daughter, Kristy Rathbone and husband, Gene, of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Abbigail Baumgardner, Tyler Rathbone, Derick Rathbone, and Inman Rathbone; siblings, McKinley and Rachel Baumgardner, Miriam Woodward, Peggy Turner, Barbara and Mike Jones, and Betty and Mike Robinson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Services will be held a later date.Burke Mortuary of Maiden