Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James "Jimmy" Wares
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
James "Jimmy" Wares

February 13, 1960 - October 19, 2020

James "Jimmy" Wares Jr., 60, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., Feb. 13, 1960, he was the son of the late James Wares Sr. and Joan Dickson Wares.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton.

Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1978 and served three years of active duty. He then transferred to the Army Reserves, 854th Engineers in Bullville, N.Y. In 1988, he again transferred, this time to the Air National Guard, 105th APS at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, N.Y. In 2001, he honorably retired from all military service.

Jimmy worked at various places including Wakefern Food Corporation, Remee Products, and Grand Union (S&G) Warehouse. In 2005, he and his family moved to the Cajah's Mountain area of North Carolina where he took a job at IFH (PFG) in Hickory. In 2015, Jimmy was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Despite the pain, he never took off work and continued to work up until two months prior to his death.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Lillian Herrera Wares; five children, Rachel (Michael Johnson), Caroline (Derek Seyerle), Jacquelyn, Jared, and Alexis; granddaughters, Bristol and Sienna; sisters, Doreen (Craig Whitbeck), Christine (Ronnie Eurich), Jeanmarie (Louie Lord), and Joann (David Nestor); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wares will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The graveside service will be held at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC 28655
Oct
24
Graveside service
4:45p.m.
Sunset Hills Cemetery
Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.