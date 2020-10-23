Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Frederick Williams
John Frederick Williams

John Frederick Williams, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Staci.

John was proud of his military career, spanning 27 years in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force combined. After relocating to Hickory, he worked for the City of Hickory for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; granddaughter, Kaitlynn; and grandson, C.J.

At a later date, a private service will take place at the V.A. cemetery in Black Mountain.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.