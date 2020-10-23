Luther C. WhitenerFebruary 2, 1932 - October 21, 2020Luther C. Whitener, 88, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born in Catawba County, Feb. 2, 1932, and was the son of the late Arthur E. and Ola Hildebran Whitener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Truitt Whitener; brother, Charles Whitener; and two sisters, Mary Starling and Maurice Herman. Luther was a long-time member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church, a charter member of Mt. View Fire Department and he was retired from GE.He is survived by his daughters, Revonda Whitener Hamrick and husband, Buren, of Hickory, and Kathy Whitener Benge and husband, David, of Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren, Shane Hamrick, Kara Rolon and husband, Louie, Andrea Barker and husband, David, Ryan Lutz and wife, Anna, Cara Benge, and Kelsey Hennington and husband, Brett; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Carter Rolon, and Brooks and Colt Barker; sister, Jean Kaufman; and brother, Norman Whitener and wife, Alice.Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Barry Keys officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to join the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pink Heals N.C. Foothills Chapter, 5850 George Hildebran School Rd., Hickory, NC 28602, c/o Darlene Huffman.Hickory Funeral Home