Willie Lunsford
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Willie Lunsford

August 7, 1941 - October 21, 2020

Willie Joe Lunsford, 79, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation.

He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Coy "Duck" Lunsford and Sally Anderson Lunsford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Lunsford; and sisters, Betty Terry and Peggy Chewing.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tracy Lunsford and wife, Melissa, and Chris Lunsford; grandchildren, Katie Varnadoe, Allen Varnadoe, Darrenee Nolen, and Christopher Lunsford; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Abernethy, and Wanda Setzer; and brother, David Lunsford.

Willie's celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home

www.siskbutler.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
