Eva Willie Pitts
December 3, 1924 - October 22, 2020
Eva Willie Pitts, 95, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 3, 1924, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Fannie Mae Icard Brittain.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dale Pitts.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Seagle and late wife, Sara Seagle; three grandchildren, Scott Seagle and wife, Lori, Brian Seagle and wife, Brenda, and Jada Seagle; six great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park Monday, Oct. 26, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.