Damian Warren Davis
1980 - 2020
Damian Warren Davis

July 19, 1980 - October 21, 2020

Damian Warren Davis, 40, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Born July 19, 1980, in Catawba County, he was the son of Sheila Shelton Fragoso and the late Timothy Scott Davis. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by daughter, Cheyann Davis; and grandparents, Earl and Dathine Davis.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sheila Shelton Fragoso; son, Bradee Scott Davis; grandparents, Sandra Deal and husband, Carl, and David Shelton and wife, Judy; five sisters, Tiffany Davis and fiancé, D.J. Hall, Brittany Johnson, Amber Davis Call and husband, Luke, Jessica Helms Clark and husband, Jeremy, and Brandi Queen and husband, Josh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Pastor Jonathan Foster officiating. Burial will follow in the Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
