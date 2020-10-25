Margie MooreNovember 18, 1939 - October 18, 2020Margie Mae Moore, 80, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Claude and Lillian Martin Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lillian Martin Moore.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Mark S. McCray and John D. McCray; daughter, Dawn E. McCray; brothers, Junior Moore and Keith Moore; sister, Linda Moore Carswell; grandchildren, Nia L.C. McCray, Anna L. McCray Moretz, and Jacob N. McCray; and great-grandchildren, Landon M. McCray and Lily A. Sentowski.No services are scheduled at this time.