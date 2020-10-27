Menu
James Nelson Robbins
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
James Nelson Robbins

February 22, 1941 - October 25, 2020

Mr. James Nelson Robbins, 79, of Hildebran, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.

James was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Jesse Martin Robbins and Mary Turner Robbins.

He was a member at First Baptist Church Hildebran and worked as a computer technician at IBM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia Ann Peyronnel.

Survivors include his daughter, Kim Robbins of Hildebran; brother, Johnny G. Robbins and wife, Jessie, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Betty Jean Holman of Lenoir; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at First Baptist Church Hildebran Cemetery, with the Rev. Ron Arndt, Aubrey Folk, and Kay Smith officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Hildebran Cemetery
