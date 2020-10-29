Faye E. MoretzJune 2, 1931 - October 27, 2020Faye E. Moretz, 89, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a short period of declining health.Born in Catawba County June 2, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles Avery Moretz and Metta Sedona Lail Moretz. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the quilting group. Faye retired as a sewer in the glove manufacturing industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Mae Moretz Icenhour.Faye is survived by brothers, A. J. Moretz (Ruby) and Kenneth Moretz, both of Conover; seven nieces; and seven nephews.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Drum Funeral Home, Hickory