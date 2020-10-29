Thelma Barlow
July 10, 1933 - October 28, 2020
Thelma Hedrick Barlow, 87, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born July 10, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late John and Annie Kanipe Hedrick. Thelma was a member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden and retired from the furniture industry after many years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Harris Barlow; brothers, Doc Hedrick, James Hedrick, Thurman "Gigger" Hedrick, and Bill Hedrick; and granddaughter, Casey Lamb.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brandon Barlow and wife, Sarah, of Newton; daughters, Kathy McCray and husband, Larry, of Claremont, Jackie Barlow and wife, Beverly, of Newton and Shelly Turner of Newton; sisters, Becky Barlow of Conover and Jeannie Hollifield and husband, Jim, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Carolyn McCrary, Gary McCrary, Mandy Cassidy, and Samuel Turner; and great-grandchildren, Austin Barlow, Brendan Barlow, Cheyenne McCray, Finley Cassidy, and Abbigail Norris.
A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. Pastor Lee McNeill and the Rev. Charles Worley will officiate. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Gary McCray, Samuel Turner, Austin Barlow, Brendan Barlow, Gary Huffman, and Chris Hudson. The Barlow family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Providence Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 507, Maiden, NC 28650.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 29, 2020.