Linda, thank you for being such a kind person. I knew that I was guaranteed two things when I saw you driving pass and that was your genuine caring smile and wave.

When you learned that I had grandbabies on the way you came over and shared how being a grandmother was one of the best unexplainable feelings of love ever. You were so right.

Not too many people can say they love their neighbors because many people don't even know their neighbors. But I am so grateful for my neighbors and the opportunity to share a couple of years knowing you. You are missed already.

Enjoy heaven Linda, you deserve everything heaven has to offer. I'll see you when my time comes.

Keep smiling,

Francine Bright, your neighbor on this side, for now.

Francine Bright Neighbor October 23, 2020