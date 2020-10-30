Menu
Terry Louis Walker
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Terry Louis Walker

February 21, 1971 - October 27, 2020

Terry Louis Walker, 49, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.

Born Feb. 21, 1971, he was the son of George Arthur Walker and Louise York Walker. Terry was an avid fisherman, a man of Christian faith with a sweet and humble spirit. He loved his family dearly and always carried a smile. He was always willing to help others, and lend a helping hand.

He is survived by daughter, Addison Walker of Granite Falls; son, Andrew Louis Walker of Conover; sister, Janie Dellinger and husband, Jeff, of Hickory; two brothers, Arthur Walker and wife, Candy, of Hickory, and Tim Walker and wife, Debbie, of Bethlehem; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Daniel Walker and Josh Hinson.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 30, 2020.
Terry was one of the nicest people I have ever met. I will remember his sweet smile and uplifting spirit. He will definitely be greatly missed.
G J
October 29, 2020