Pamela Pam Hite
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Pamela Hite

November 17, 1944 - October 27, 2020

Pamela B. Hite, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Pam was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Allen and Jackie Brooks, whom have preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her husband of 54 years, Michael R. Hite Jr.; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Michelle Randall of Hickory; son, Michael R. Hite Jr., of Taylorsville; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Bolin of Columbia, S.C.; grandson, Michael L. Hite of Taylorsville; and siblings, Allen (Jackie) Brooks, Pat (Ken) Dean, Pearce (Bev) Brooks and Brenda (Kip) Jensen.

Pam was a loving mother and gram, to not only her own children and grandson, but to so many more.

Roberts Funeral Service

www.robertsfuneral.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
Roberts Funeral Service
