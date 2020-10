Carrie L. SandersonCarrie L. Sanderson, 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Trinity Village. She will lie-in-state Sunday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at Pisgah Cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home