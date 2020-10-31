Peggy CampbellFebruary 1, 1931 - October 28, 2020Peggy Sue Wilkinson Campbell, 89, of Hickory, went to live with our Lord and her beloved husband, Bill, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.She was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Catawba County, to the late Clayton Thomas Wilkinson and Neecie Angel Wilkinson.Peggy worked with her husband, Bill, at their business, Campbell Heating and Air, to keep books and help with customer relations. They worked closely with the elderly making sure they were not without. They were both very conscientious about the welfare of the elderly. Peggy was a wonderful mother and raised her three children in a loving family atmosphere.Peggy and Bill loved to play the guitar and sing gospel songs. They harmonized so beautifully and these memories everyone will forever cherish.Peggy and Bill lived in Hickory and also Shallotte. They loved the Shallotte area and were so happy together living there. Peggy loved her oysters and shrimp. She could make the best cornbread and pinto beans in town!In Peggy's final nine months of life, she lived with her daughter, Deedy, in Claremont, and her life was filled with joy, love, caring, and good food!In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Campbell Sr.; sisters, Willodean Propes, Louise Wilkinson, Elizabeth Ubanks, Zale Speagle; and brothers, Gene Wilkinson, Tommy Wilkinson and Bud Wilkinson.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Delores Campbell "Deedy" Baer and husband, Greg, of Claremont and Vicki Watson and husband, Jim, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; son, Billy Campbell Jr. and wife, Adria, of Concord; grandchildren, Lynze Ledbetter Spurlin and husband, Jimmy, of Hickory, Leah Ledbetter Buechner and husband, Jerimiah, of Denver, N.C., James Watson and wife Victoria of Conover; great-grandchildren and the loves of her life, Odessa Raye Spurlin and Juliet Margo Buechner; and sister, Sarah Moretz and husband, Dewitt, of Hickory.A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Revs. Warren Gibbs and Ruby Bridges will officiate. The gospel band with James Patton will be honoring the life of Peggy with song and glory. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Bill. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, this will be a private family service.