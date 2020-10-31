Pearl Parker RainesApril 19, 1930 - October 29, 2020Pearl Parker Raines, 90, of Newton, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born April 19, 1930, in Catawba County, a daughter of Russell John Parker and Mae Crouch Parker.Mrs. Raines attended Hickory High School and CVCC. She worked in Sales at JC Penny and Smith Drugs. She was co-owner of Hickory Carved Sanding Co.Pearl was a long-time member of Springs Road Baptist Church and active in Prime Timers. She was a charter member of New Life Baptist in Conover and Tri City Baptist in Conover. Pearl was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an avid gardener.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Arthur Raines; brothers, James Russell Parker, Coy Lee Parker, Gene C. Parker; sons–in–law, David Lewis "Lewie" Saine, James "Jim" Boles; and great-grandsons, Taylor Arthur Smith and David Austin Saine.Survivors include her son, Gary Arthur Raines Jr. (Dana); daughters, Deborah Raines Boles, Judy Raines Saine, and Sherry Raines Crews; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Parker Watts of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Jeff Brown will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home