Donna Kay Cartensen Willms
December 7, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Donna Kay Carstensen Willms, 84, of Newton, entered heaven Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born Dec. 7, 1935, in St. James, Minn., to Lenol and Kathryn Carstensen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald; brother, Bill Carstensen; and grandson, Ross Todd. She enjoyed gardening with Don, canning and freezing the fruits of their labors. She enjoyed sewing and using her talents repairing and designing things for others. For over 15 years, she volunteered her time at the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley. She had a special place in her heart for women and children, ministering to hundreds of ladies through the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Todd of Newton; son, Scott (Terri) Willms of Newton; sister, Betty Jones of Grand Rapids, Minn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m., at Freedom Church, 125 E. Main St. in Lincolnton. The family will have a time of greeting guests from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley (PCCHickory.com/donate
).
Burke Mortuary of Maiden
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2020.