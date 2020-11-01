Daniel "Danny" Wayne CostnerMarch 10, 1955 - October 31, 2020Daniel "Danny" Wayne Costner, 65, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Born in Cleveland County, March 10, 1955, he was the son of the late Melvin Daniel Costner and Frances Ann Brendle Costner. He was a member of Bingham Memorial Church.He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Suzanne Moore Costner; daughter, Danya Costner and Nick Miller; bonus children, Sherry Lynn Davis, Felicia and Bruce Cooper, Deena Steed and the late Marcelino Ruis, Brandon Stroud, Chuck Hall, Tristan Rogers, Shane Rogers and Liz, Vincent Rogers; extra bonus children, Brandon and Allison Holt and baby Carson; grandchildren, Brandon Moody, Shawn Moody of Fort Benning, Ethan Miller; bonus grandchildren, Jacquelyn Sartin, Kayla Burkhamer, Kelsey Burkhamer, Ethan Cooper, Sydney Nottingham, Madison Steed, Hunter Steed, Charlie Hall, Haylee Rogers, Sebastian Rogers, and one on the way; two great-grandchildren, Kody and Kole; two sister aunts, Margaret Costner and Brenda Allison; uncle, Mike Allison; and numerous cousins.The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Bingham Memorial Church.A fairwell party will follow at 2 p.m., at Bingham Memorial Church with the Rev. Brandon Holt officiating.Memorials may be made to Bingham Memorial Church, 6517 Fallston Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.