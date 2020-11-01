Sandra LinebargerJuly 26, 1953 - October 28, 2020Sandra Elaine Linebarger, 67, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Connelly Springs.She was born July 26, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late O'Donald and Margaret Nixon Linebarger. Sandra was an active member of McQueen's Chapel United Methodist Church in Conover where she served as treasurer, usher, led weekly Bible study, sang in the church choir and was a member of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Lortz, Robert Lortz and Alfonzo Linebarger; and sister, Frankie Linebarger.Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Ronnie Linebarger of Claremont and Larry Linebarger of Stony Point; sisters, Barbara Hill of Hickory, Beverly Linebarger of Hickory, Dorothy Clark of Conover, and Marcella Linebarger of Claremont; guardian of two nephews, Martel Coulter and Sharron Coulter; and numerous of nieces and nephews.A homegoing service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery in Conover. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to McQueen's Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1128, Conover, NC 28613.