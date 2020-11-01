Raynell QueenFebruary 12, 1929 - October 28, 2020Raynell Setzer Queen, 91, of Catawba, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Avery and Lillie Setzer.Raynell was an active member at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont where she served with the Methodist Youth Fellowship group and participated in many church activities. She enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and bowling.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Elisha Queen; and brothers, Thad (Margie) Setzer and Forrest (Edna) Setzer.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Randy A. Queen of Catawba and fiancée, Hope Campbell, of Bethlehem; daughters, Jane Queen Smith of Raleigh, Kay Queen Roberts of Catawba, Reta Queen and husband, Eddie Nunn, of Catawba; grandchildren, Lee Queen and wife, Deidra, of Raleigh, Jason Queen, Josh Queen and wife, Brandi, of Newton, Denise Huffman and husband, Kevin, of Wake Forest, and Betty Ann Tyndall of Startown and friend, Eric Punch; great-grandchildren, Cody Huffman, Lily Huffman, Joseph Huffman, Lila Huffman, Clara Killian, Joy Punch, Elisha Queen, Ethan Queen, Kelsey Queen, and Aynslee Queen.A graveside service to celebrate Raynell's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. Raynell's body will lie in state Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 502 1st Ave. S in Conover. Those serving as pallbearers are: Josh Queen, Jason Queen, Lee Queen, Ethan Queen, Cody Huffman, and Dale Sherrill.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.