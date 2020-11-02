The Rev. R. Keith LeeDecember 2, 1930 - October 31, 2020The Rev. R. Keith Lee was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., married Shirley J. Blanchard Lee Aug. 23, 1952, and was called home to heaven Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.The Rev. Keith Lee became an ordained minister in 1956, served as a Lutheran missionary in Japan for 20 years, and returned to the United States as a pastor in 1976, where he served as pastor for congregations in Florida, Maryland, and North Carolina. He retired in 2000 after 44 years serving our Lord faithfully in the ministry. He died in faith at the age of 89.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Joy Lee; children, Richard Lee, John Lee, Susan Lee Bolick and Karen Lee Farmer; and four grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church, with burial to follow in Catawba Memorial Park at 12:15 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home and Cremations of Hickory