Derek Shawn PhillipsMay 17, 1990 - October 30, 2020Mr. Derek Shawn Phillips, 30, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.He was born May 17, 1990, in Catawba County, the son of Fredrick Phillips and Sandy Laffon Phillips of Conover.He was employed as a lead recruiter for Kelly Services.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Phillips Sr. and Faye Wallen Phillips.Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Fredrick and Sandy Phillips; fiancée, Leah Woods of Hickory; son, Cobra Silas Phillips of Hickory; brothers, Trevor Phillips and wife, Leigh, Dylan Phillips and Kadey Fisher-Wellman of Hickory; maternal grandparents, Howard and Thetta Laffon; cousins, Drew, Blake, Tori, Brad, Christopher, Eli, Ben and Sebastian; nephews, Ayden and Jayce; niece, Raelyn; and a number of aunts and uncles.Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary of Newton, with Pastor John Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Burke Mortuary of Newton