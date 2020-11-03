Kenneth Ray AutreyJune 7, 1955 - November 1, 2020Kenneth Ray Autrey, 65, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born June 7, 1955, in Spruce Pine, he was the son of the late Bobby Hughs Autrey and Anna Elizabeth Carpenter Autrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Marilyn Lee Autrey; two sisters, Patricia Autrey and Deborah Greer; and his brother, William Autrey.Survivors include two daughters, Donna Huffman and husband, Gregory, and Melissa Mintz; a son, Kenneth Ray Autrey Jr; four grandchildren, Brittany LeAnn Huffman, Dylan Mintz and River Leigh Young and Remington Gage Young; two great-grandchildren, Parker Smith and Sophie Triplett; three brothers, Jeffrey Autrey, Bobby Lee Autrey and Henry (Hotrod) Autrey; two sisters, Mary Jane Resendez and Bonny Tolbert; and numerous other family members.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations