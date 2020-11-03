Carol PrestonDecember 9, 1941 - October 31, 2020Carol Jaeger Preston, 78, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence.She was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Marathon County, Wis., to the late Harvey and Elsie Borkenhagen Jaeger.Carol was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. She loved caring for her grandchildren, being a foster parent, sewing, gardening, and crafting.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Bob" Jaeger.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Ervin Preston of the home; son, Lee Preston and wife, Lorna, of Raleigh; daughter, Debra Miller and husband, Karl, of Newton; sister, Shirley Jaeger of Raleigh; grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Aaron Preston, Amber Miller, and Tyler Preston.A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Michael Geml will officiate.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.