Lynne Annette Carpenter SparksAugust 18, 1946 - October 29, 2020On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Lynne Annette Carpenter Sparks, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away from a stroke at 74, peacefully surrounded by family.She was born in Hickory, Aug. 18, 1946. She grew up in Hickory, graduated from Hickory High school in 1964, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1968, with a Bachelor of Arts in English, also becoming a Woodrow Wilson finalist.She met her sweetheart, David, in the halls of L.R., where she took part in various clubs, including the school newspaper and student government. Lynne was president of her sorority, Sigma Kappa, and sweetheart to Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. She graduated in May of 1968, and married David in August of 1968, before attending The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she received her Master of Arts in English. Following Graduate school, Lynne and David moved to Greenville, Tenn., where she taught high school English and was a reporter for the Greenville Sun. Upon returning to Hickory in 1974, she and David started their family. She was only a dissertation away from receiving her Ph.D. in English before becoming a mom.Lynne was most proud of her family and role as a homemaker, mother, and grandmother. While Lynne never worked after having children, her many talents and passion were an integral part of her husband's success. She loved the outdoors and treasured her time in Wyoming four-wheeling, hiking, riding horses, and teaching her children a love for adventure. Lynne knew a great deal about the natural world, often giving her children an impromptu science lesson and earning the nickname, geek flower.Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Stirling Stewart Carpenter; mother, Betty Jo Newton; brother, Stirling Stewart Carpenter Jr.; and aunt, Mildred Carolyn Newton.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Lemuel Sparks; son, Steven Lemuel Sparks and wife, Lori, and daughters, Carrie Lynne Sparks, Lela Sparks Thompson and husband, Henry Lawrence Thompson IV, and Laura Sparks Caldwell and husband, Ronald David Caldwell Jr.; grandchildren, Stirling Stewart Thompson, Austin Lemuel Sparks, Sydney Lee Sparks, Lela Mather Thompson, Callie Lynne Caldwell, Colby Elizabeth Thompson, Emma Grace Sparks, Ronald David Caldwell III, Henry Lawrence Thompson V, Lela Susan Caldwell, and Cole McCrae Sparks; brother, Jonathan Scot Carpenter and wife, Robyn; sister, Jo Carol Thomason and husband, Scott; and many nieces and nephews.Lynne grew up as a Member of St. Paul's Lutheran church. She and David have been members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church since 1974. She was an active and life-long member of the Service League. Lynne supported various community activities, but her favorite was the Salvation Army, where she loved making Christmas stockings every year. Lynne had a knack for bargain shopping and was well known for her colorful language, at times embarrassing her children and giving those around her a good laugh. She was a straight shooter and real on every level. She had a character bigger than life. Known as Momma Sparks, Big Momma, MawMaw, and her home often jokingly referred to as Sparkle city, she impacted countless people, especially children and was considered a second mom and grandmother to many. Before and even after technology came along (she never fully embraced it), she used her gift of words to send countless letters to friends and loved ones struggling through hardship, hurting from loss, or celebrating important milestones. Lynne was a voracious reader and had an adventurous side that facilitated her love of travel. Nobody could yell as loud or as often, at David than Lynne, but theirs was a special bond that saw them through not only life's many blessings but its trials and tribulations as well.Her immense spirit, infectious laugh, and love of knowledge will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her. Her message in life was to loosen up, love life, enjoy God's natural beauty, and to remember not to take the gift of life for granted.There will be a small family service followed by a celebration of Lynne's life for friends in the community to be determined in 2021.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Hickory Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603; or the local charity of your choice.