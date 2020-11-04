Lou Ella Williams EvansOctober 3, 1921 - November 2, 2020Lou Ella Williams Evans, 99, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Oct. 3, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Claude and Omah Gibbs Williams. Lou Ella was a member of Huntington Hills Church of God for many years.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Forrest E. Evans; brothers, Benjamin Williams and J.D. Williams; and sisters, Lorene Wilson, Janie Hass, and Nethale Burgess.Lou Ella is survived by her son, Neil Evans; sister, Marie White; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.She will lie-in-state from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Catawba Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifepoint Church Hickory, 2123 5th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home