Jane RobbinsOctober 26, 1939 - October 30, 2020Jane Robbins, loving wife of John "Max" Robbins, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton.She was born in Rowan County Oct. 26, 1939, to the late Hugh A. Barkley and Ruby Munday Barkley.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Randall Chapman and Shannon Chapman; brothers, Ronnie Barkley and H.A. Barkley; sisters, Dorothy Smith, Mae Hooper, Rosalie McCreary, Hazel Rodgerson and Pauline Mitchell.Jane is survived by her husband of 18 years, Max Robbins; sister, Katrina Driscoll; and stepdaughter, Jennifer and husband, Jim Wyatt, of Englewood, Colo.Jane was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Claremont and the Lions Club of Claremont. She was a graduate of Statesville City Schools and Statesville Business College. After serving as an Estee Lauder Beauty Consultant for 26 years, she retired from Belk in Statesville.A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date.Anyone wishing to give a gift in Jane's memory may do so to Bethlehem United Methodist Women, P.O. Box 233, Claremont, NC 28610.Drum Funeral Home and Cremations of Conover