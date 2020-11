Thomas Martin Gentry



May 18, 1945 - October 28, 2020



Thomas Martin Gentry, 75, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. For many years, Tom was a master wood carver. He retired from Carving Craft of Hickory. Tom is survived by his wife, Joyce Gentry. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the Gentry family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 4, 2020.