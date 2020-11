William Hersey Halsey



March 30, 1955 - November 1, 2020



William Hersey Halsey, 65, of Iron Station, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, and a retired heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his wife, Neil Halsey. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the Halsey family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 4, 2020.