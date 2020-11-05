Joe Helton
July 11, 1943 - November 3, 2020
Joe Helton, age 77, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on the morning of Tuesday, November 03, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Born in Lenoir, North Carolina, on July 11, 1943, he was the son of the late Ray and Ollie Mae Price Helton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Danny Jo Helton (2006); daughter, Jo Deana Helton (1969); granddaughter, Deborah Ann Helton; sister, Carolyn Barker; and brother, Wallace Helton.
An avid woodworker, Joe enjoyed mechanical repairs and collecting different objects. A kind, caring and gentle man, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends making precious memories. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Penny Lentz Helton; son, Darrin A. Helton (Kelly) of Marion; two sisters, Joyce Beard of Hickory, North Carolina and Doris Mellon of Lincolnton, North Carolina; two brothers, Bruce Helton of Hayes, North Carolina and Bill Helton of Newton, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Ashton, Ayden, Jacob and Benjamin Helton.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion, with the Rev. Paul McClure officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Helton's memory are asked to consider, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O, 135 Cobblestone Drive, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Helton family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 5, 2020.