The Rev. James Reginald LockeeFebruary 14, 1930 - November 2, 2020The Rev. James Reginald Lockee, 90, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.Funeral service for the Rev. Lockee will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church, Friday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. The Rev. Tony Finney, the Rev. Jason Payne and the Rev. Phil Chapman will officiate. Pallbearers include Josh Byrd, Josh Pennell, Randy Campbell, Kyle Chapman, Jeremy Bumgarner, and Mark Bumgarner. The Rev. Lockee's service will be broadcast on live feed via Liledoun Baptist Church's Facebook and FM 103.1 in the church parking lot. Burial will be conducted at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date.James was born Feb. 14, 1930, to the late Angus and Swoney Lockee in Gaston County.He was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church where he shared his love for God and for preaching.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Margaret Lockee; and several brothers and sisters.Those left to cherish the memory of the Rev. Lockee include one son, Charles R. Lockee; brother, Donald Lockee (Ann) of Connelly Springs; two sisters, Sharon L. Duckett of Valdese and Brenda L. Melckhor (Gary) of Vale; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Liledoun Baptist Church, 2628 Liledoun Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service