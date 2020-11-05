David Beverly ProctorJanuary 25, 1954 - November 3, 2020David Beverly Proctor, 66, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring.Born Jan. 25, 1954, in Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Melba Hoyle Proctor and Beverly Henry Proctor Jr.David worked for Corning for 25 years. He enjoyed both fishing and racing, especially watching his grandson race but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family who he always put first in his life.He is survived by his wife, Teresa Styles Proctor; children, Lori Proctor Williams and husband, Wayne, Bradley Proctor; grandchildren, Sayvion Proctor, Amill Proctor, Ryann Hewitt, Bradley Proctor, Lanea Wike and husband, Lee, Cole Williams and Austin Williams and wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, M'Kina Boyles, Addalyn Wike, Kimber Wike, Makailee Wike and Krue Williams; two sisters, Marilyn Hudson and husband, Bob, Carolyn Helton and Stuart.Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.