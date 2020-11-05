Menu
Gary Wayne Garrett
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Gary Wayne Garrett

January 18, 1948 - November 1, 2020

Gary Wayne Garrett, 78, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Gary was born Jan. 18, 1948, to the late Herman Garrett and Bonlon Biggs Garrett in Hickory.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stephen Garrett, Sr. and Douglas Garrett; twin brother, Dewayne Garrett; sisters, Evelyn, Joan, Peggy, Marie and May Ellen, and grandchildren, Stephen Garrett Jr. and Tiffany Williams.

A gathering of friends will be held at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton Thursday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
