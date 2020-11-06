Menu
Brenda Sigmon Garcia, 80, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658
Nov
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658
