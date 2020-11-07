Harold DealApril 28, 1926 - November 4, 2020Harold Eugene Deal, 94, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.He was born April 28, 1926, in Catawba County, to the late Cullen and Ora Munday Deal. Harold was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was the owner of Quality Upholstering in Hickory. Harold was a man with a passion for making life fun for all around him. He filled his life with creating adventures of recreational fun for others. Those adventures included, Lake Hickory Campgrounds, Lake Hickory Waterslide and the Catawba Queen Riverboat. Harold hosted rodeos and music festivals. He enjoyed horses and owned Dan-Lee Stables in Conover and was a proud owner of a Reserve World Champion Tennessee Walking horse. Harold enjoyed camping and spending time with family. He brought joy to his family and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Lail Deal; brother, Carl Deal; grandsons, Shannon Isenhour and Douglas Deal; son-in-law, Mickey Isenhour; and brothers-in-law, James Raby, and Perry Odell Matthews.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Lee Deal and wife, Wanda, of Taylorsville; daughter, Dana Isenhour of Conover; sisters, Kathleen Raby of Taylorsville, Josie Harris and husband, Bob, of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Jackie Deal of Hickory; brother-in-law, Robert Lail and wife, Jeanette, of Hickory; grandchildren, Kelly Isenhour and wife, Denise, Christy Bryant and husband, Scott, and Brandon Isenhour and wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Thaxton Isenhour, Faith Isenhour, Savannah Isenhour, Spencer Isenhour, Dakota Deal, and Karlee Bryant.A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate. Harold's body will lie-in-state Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. Those serving as pallbearers are Kelly Isenhour, Brandon Isenhour, Thaxton Isenhour, Spencer Isenhour, Savannah Isenhour, and Faith Isenhour.Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613.